Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’: PM shown video of drugs’ recovery from Rana Sana: minister





ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Sheharyar Afridi, has said no one is above the law and added that no case should be exaggerated.

Talking to Shahzad Iqbal, anchor of Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Saturday, he said former PML-N minister Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force whose expertise is known to the world.

He said four judges have refused to hear the case against the former PML-N minister Rana Sanaullah as he is El Chapo ( Mexican drug lord) of Pakistan and threatens people. Afridi said in Rawalpindi an ANF inspector was shot at.

The minister said Sanaullah was monitored for three weeks, and all the proofs are available in the video. He said the video of heroin recovery from Rana Sanaullah was shown to the prime minister.

He said evidence will be produced before the court once the trial begins.

The minister also charged Geo News with confusing people regarding the drugs case against Rana Sanaullah, adding anchors Shahzeb Khanzada and Shahzad Iqbal were defending Rana Sanaullah.