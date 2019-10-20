AI demands immediate release of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: London-based human rights watchdog, Amnesty International has demanded lifting of communications blockade and immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees held by Indian authorities without charge or trial in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a report, the watchdog said it documented a clear pattern of arbitrary detention of activists, politicians and even children by Indian authorities, Radio Pakistan reported.

It also recorded a pattern of Indian authorities using excessive force and intimidation as detained persons are beaten and threatened.

Amnesty International noted that in most cases families of the detained persons were not informed of the grounds of arrests and their whereabouts which constitutes a serious violation of the detainees’ right to fair trial.

While, the people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to suffer immensely due to strict military siege in IOK. Normal life remains crippled on the 76th consecutive day (Saturday) in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on internet and cellular services barring partial restoration of postpaid connections and landline phones, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Despite the authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening.

Although private vehicles are plying on the roads, but people particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals in the absence of public transport.

The Indian authorities tried to hoodwink the world community about the prevailing situation of the territory by announcing opening of educational institutions but failed in their designs as the parents are reluctant to send their wards to schools, colleges and universities, fearing for their safety.

The authorities have also deputed magistrates in educational institutions across occupied Kashmir to monitor the activities of students. They have directed the heads of educational institutions to conduct regular morning assemblies and advise students to ‘concentrate on education only.’