Immobile snatches Lazio draw as comeback denies Atalanta

MILAN: Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile’s late brace of penalties helped Lazio wipe out a three-goal deficit in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Atalanta on Saturday.

Atalanta, who travel to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, had led 3-0 with 21 minutes to go at the Stadio Olimpico.

But Immobile scored from the spot on 69 minutes and less than 60 seconds later set up Joaquin Correa for the second, before capping the comeback two minutes into injury time with his ninth goal in eight league games this term.

Atalanta missed the chance to usurp Juventus at the top of the table.

The Bergamo side remain third, two points behind Juve, with Lazio in sixth place.

“There was a loss of focus on our part, but it’s hard to neutralise a team like Lazio at home,” said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who was furious with both penalties awarded.

“With penalties, nobody can understand a thing nowadays,” fumed Gasperini.

“Immobile went for a walk, felt someone touch him slightly and dived. I’ve seen it again and it’s obvious to me.”

Star Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata was sidelined with an injury suffered on international duty with fellow Colombian Luis Muriel taking his place.

The forward bagged a first-half double as Lazio struggled initially in a rematch of last season’s Italian Cup final which the Romans won.

Muriel put the visitors ahead on 23 minutes when Robin Gosens played the Colombian in on goal.

He scored his second five minutes later from a free-kick, with Alejandro Gomez netting the third eight minutes before the break. But the visitors lost momentum after the break.