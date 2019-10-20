close
October 20, 2019
Foreign envoys laud KU

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Foreign students who have got the opportunity to study at the University of Karachi (KU) are lucky as they have enrolled in a varsity that has been excelling in academia and research for many years, and providing best available facilities to its students.

These views were expressed by representatives of high commissions and consul general offices of several countries as they attended Cultural Day organised by the KU Foreign Students Adviser’s Office at the Arts Auditorium. The diplomats said KU was like a second home to its foreign students due to the hospitality of its teaching and non-teaching staff.

