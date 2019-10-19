Govt to provide RLNG connections only to industry

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to provide new gas connections of imported Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to the industrial sector, as there is shortage of system gas in the country, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said this before a parliamentary panel here Friday.

He said that the government is working on increasing the local production of oil and gas and for this purpose, it would hold bidding for 40 new blocks for oil and gas exploration by December 2019, minister said this while briefing NA Standing Committee on Energy.

Pakistan’s gas production is 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) while demand is 6 bcfd, while the previous government pushed the gas companies to the brink of default. In next few years, demand would increase to 7 bcfd, he said.