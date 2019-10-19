Heroin trafficking case: Rana Sana’s judicial remand extended till Nov 2

LAHORE: A special court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till Nov 2, in a 15-kilogram heroin trafficking case.

As the hearing commenced, counsel for Rana Sanaullah argued that the cellular company is not providing call records of his client. The counsel stated that the company had refused to provide call records of his client without the court orders.

He stated that the defence has a view that the investigation officer was not present on-the-spot. He implored the court to issue orders for provision ofcall records of investigation officer as well.

However, the ANF prosecutor stated that any cellular company keeps safe call records for one year and to demand call records at this point is before time. He requested the court to frame charges against the accused.

The prosecutor also pointed out that a person was recording the court proceedings and he was wearing a lawyer uniform. The prosecutor said that such persons record court proceedings and later alter the video to tarnish the case and proceedings. To which, counsel for Rana Sana said the person was not part of his team and claimed that prosecution had brought him in the court.

However, when the court asked the person about his credentials, he said his name was Umer Gujjar and he was with Rana Sanaullah. The judge admonished him and remarked that if anything happened in future, the court could pass orders and allow only a few lawyers of both parties to enter the court. The court also allowed applications of Rana Sana about provision of call records of investigation officer and Rana Sanaullah.

However, the judge, Khalid Bashir, dismissed an ANF plea for starting regular trial, stating that as a duty judge, he could not start a regular trial and extended the judicial remand for 15 days.

After the hearing, Rana Sanaullah told the media it had been decided that the PML-N would participate in the so-called Azadi march of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding that the party workers from all districts would attend the march. He said Shahbaz Sharif had been victimised more than others and he would lead the march, as per decision of Mian Nawaz Sharif.