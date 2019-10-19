Corps commander meets special persons

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood on Friday interacted with special persons from the erstwhile Fata who had been injured due to mine blasts during the war on terror.

Fata Disabled Welfare Organisation chairman Irfanullah Jan admired the steps taken by Pakistan Army and expressed his satisfaction in demining efforts as well as rehabilitation work done so far. The corps commander, while addressing the special persons, appreciated their determination and high morale. He also announced some welfare measures for the special persons, including free education in all Army Public Schools till FSc, free treatment in military hospitals, and cash of Rs200,000 at the time of injury. The corps commander said that self-employment schemes would also be introduced, and the government would be approached for enhancement of job quota for the special persons. He said rehabilitation work in coordination with welfare organisation would continue.