GCU honours toppers

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) here on Friday organised a ceremony in honour of its nine intermediate positions holders.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said the world had changed and there were many other promising fields for bright students beyond civil service, medical and engineering. “Nanotechnology in chemistry, biosciences, artificial intelligence in physics, software development, etc -there are many amasing careers which lead not only to job opportunities but also to business opportunities,” he added. GCU Director Intermediate Prof Tariq Rziwan said the university would continue its intermediate programme because it was the only government institute left in the province which had consistently shown tremendous results in the board examinations over the last three decades.