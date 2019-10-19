close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 19, 2019

Six LHC judges sworn in

Lahore

A
APP
October 19, 2019

LAHORE:The newly-confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday took oath of their offices. LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered the oath to the judges in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge. LHC judges, Advocate General Punjab, federal and provincial law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. The judges included Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore