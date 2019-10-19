Six LHC judges sworn in

LAHORE:The newly-confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday took oath of their offices. LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered the oath to the judges in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge. LHC judges, Advocate General Punjab, federal and provincial law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. The judges included Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.