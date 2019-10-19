LHC moved against JUI-F planned protest

LAHORE:A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday against the upcoming protests in Islamabad announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The petition was submitted by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in the high court stating that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was willing to lodge a sit-in in the federal capital to void the process of seminaries’ reformations.

It is stated that a government could not be ended before completing its five-year tenure in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan. The petition also stated that armed groups had been created by the JUI-F supremo in the name of security of the protest participants. The petitioner sought the high court to order the authorities to stop Maulana Fazl from organising the sit-ins.