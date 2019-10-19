close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

LHC moved against JUI-F planned protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

LAHORE:A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday against the upcoming protests in Islamabad announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The petition was submitted by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in the high court stating that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was willing to lodge a sit-in in the federal capital to void the process of seminaries’ reformations.

It is stated that a government could not be ended before completing its five-year tenure in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan. The petition also stated that armed groups had been created by the JUI-F supremo in the name of security of the protest participants. The petitioner sought the high court to order the authorities to stop Maulana Fazl from organising the sit-ins.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore