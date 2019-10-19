No room for chaotic politics: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while expressing his views on the activities of the opposition on Friday said that it is not the time for any chaos but nationalism and unity.

In his statement issued in response to the opposition’s planned protest, Usman Buzdar asserted that the people of Pakistan only wanted development and prosperity but some elements did not want Pakistan to move on the way of development.

In present situation, there is no room for the politics of chaos, he added. The chief minister said the country needs stability and not negative politics at this time. The people of Pakistan have given a five-year mandate to the PTI government, he said, adding that we all have a responsibility to keep positive thinking and national interests at top.

He said the PTI government had never done any politics for personal interest. His government has always preferred the people’s interests, he added. The government has steered the country into the right direction during a year with immense hard work, Buzdar added.

security: Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinet committee on law and order to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). The chief minister said that every possible step should be taken for maintaining law and order and a vigilant eye should be kept on anti-social elements.

Usman Buzdar said that protection of people’s life and property was the government’s priority and added that any negligence could not be afforded in this regard. Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and full energies and skills should be employed to maintain law and order, he emphasised.

He directed that additional force should be deployed at Masajid, Imam Bargahs and other important places. The law enforcement agencies should maintain close contact with each other and security plan should be implemented at every cost, he added. Similarly, elected representatives, administration and police officials should play their role in improving the law and order, he added.

grieved: Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed deep grief on the death of Umrah pilgrims in a road accident near Madina Munawara. In a condolence message, the chief minister said he fully shared the grief of the heirs and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

condolences: Usman Buzdar on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Layyah and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He sought a report from the administration on the accident and ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the

injured.