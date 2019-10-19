Dog bites

The number of cases of stray dog-bites is increasing day by day in Karachi. And now it is becoming a serious problem. Many people have been bitten by stray dogs in the last few days.

In a city of 20 million residents, the stray dog overpopulation means streets full of canine gangs. The authorities concerned should catch these dogs, get them vaccinated, and send them to an animal shelter. Across the globe, stray dogs are vaccinated instead of being poisoned. It is our duty to treat animals with love and kindness.

Imran Majeed

Karachi