Salary before Diwali sought

Hindu community groups active in the city appealed to the authorities concerned on Friday to ensure that all Hindu employees in different departments of the Sindh government and the Karachi Municipal Corporation were paid salaries ahead of the Diwali festival.

The Hindu community will celebrate their religious festival on October 27. Parkash P Chanaal, a leader of the Pakistan Harijan Federation, a Hindu rights group, said the group members were urging the government to release an order for advance payment of salaries before Diwali.