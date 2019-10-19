close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Salary before Diwali sought

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Hindu community groups active in the city appealed to the authorities concerned on Friday to ensure that all Hindu employees in different departments of the Sindh government and the Karachi Municipal Corporation were paid salaries ahead of the Diwali festival.

The Hindu community will celebrate their religious festival on October 27. Parkash P Chanaal, a leader of the Pakistan Harijan Federation, a Hindu rights group, said the group members were urging the government to release an order for advance payment of salaries before Diwali.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi