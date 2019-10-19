KU organises seminar and walk to create awareness about breast cancer

Karachi University on Friday organised a walk to create awareness about breast cancer and a seminar to highlight the role of psychologists in reducing the pain and distress of cancer patients.

The Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies, KU, organised the breast cancer awareness program in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, and it was attended Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah and faculty members and students.

The program was organised at departmental level and activities included a posters’ exhibition prepared by students about awareness of breast cancer. They also participated in the collection of donations for Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

Professor Iraqi participated in the walk with faculty members and students. Earlier, while talking to students, he urged them to share whatever problems they were facing in their lives.

“Usually, we hesitate to share whatever is happening to us and sometimes such a negative approach leads us towards serious problems or illness. We can cure poor health conditions and diseases only if we start taking treatment on time, and if we deliberately delay the process of medication then the result might be severe. So, it is better to share your issues with your parents, teachers and siblings before it is too late to get the problem fixed.”

Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that the walk was arranged as it helped to bring attention and support for awareness of breast cancer.

She mentioned that according to a WHO report, breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. “At present, there is a need for more research about the causes of increasing breast cancer. However, early detection of the problem remains the foundation of its control.”

On this occasion, the inauguration of Pakistan Journal of Gender Studies, Volume 19 and Pakistan Journal of Applied Social Sciences Volume-10 also took place. The copies of both journals were presented to the vice chancellor.

Meanwhile, during another program, the chairperson, Department of Psychology, KU, Professor Dr Qudsia Tariq, emphasised the importance of the role of psychologists in reducing the pain and distress of cancer patients.