Four dacoits killed in Multan encounter

MULTAN: Four dacoits involved in dacoity, rape and other cases were killed in an encounter with police here on Thursday. The police received information that eight dacoits were robbing people of cash and valuables at Bismillah Chowk near Chak 13/MR. Following the information, the police reached the spot and started chasing the dacoits. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, four dacoits Pervez, Fazal, Nadeem and Imran were killed on the spot while four others managed to escape. According to the police, the killed dacoits had strangled a woman and raped her daughter during a dacoity at Chak 9/MR on October 6.