Pay your tax

This refers to the editorial ‘Stark message’ (October 17). The IMF has said has that economic growth will slow down further to 2.4 percent of the GDP in the current year. Unsurprisingly, Pakistan is among those countries which collect the lowest tax. According to an estimated report, only one out of 200 Pakistanis pays tax. Practically, everybody pays indirect tax whenever someone buys anything such as cold drink, petrols, flour, etc.

That is why we are facing a huge inflation in the country. Because if a citizen does not give direct tax, then the government will compel to impose tax on the price of daily life needs. Everybody should pay taxes.

Abrar Moosa

Karachi