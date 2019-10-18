Data’s 976th Urs begins today

LAHORE: The thee-day celebrations of 976th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri (RA) known as Data Ganj Bakhsh begins on Friday (today) led by Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the three-day festivities by laying a floral wreath and opening milk Sabeel at the shrine of 10th century saint who was among the pioneers of preaching and spreading Islam in the sub-continent, particularly in Punjab.

As per traditions the milk-sellers will donate thousands of litres of milk for the milk Sabeel to be distributed among the devotees and visitors. Millions of devotees and visitors from all parts of the country come to witness the Urs and offer special prayers, whereas devotees from India, Saudi Arabia, Europe and the United States are also visiting the Urs. A number of philanthropists provide them food as part of worship, while Auqaf Department has allocated Rs10 million for Langar and other ceremonies. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to maintain peace and security during the Urs.

The festivities had already begun with the three-day international Seerat Conference inaugurated by Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar titled ‘role of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) in building Islamic civilisation in the sub-continent’, presided over by the Minister for Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah. Various seminars of preachers, spiritual gatherings, Qirat and Naat competitions, debate contests, seminars on Tasawwuf and spiritualism, lectures of religious scholars, etc. will also be held in Urs ceremonies. The Auqaf minister told the media that sufficient arrangements have been made for holding the Urs in collaboration with the administration for boarding and lodging of devotees. He said Secretary Auqaf Zulfiqar Ghumman and DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari would oversee the arrangements for the Urs ceremonies.

The minister said besides the arrangements, foolproof security arrangements have been made and in this regard a central control room was set up with 143 close circuit cameras installed at different points. He said 2,000 police personnel including three SPs and seven DSPs and 450 volunteers would perform security duties.