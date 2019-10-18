NAB sets up Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating Financing of Terrorism Cell

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday established the Anti-Money laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism Cell at the NAB Headquarters.

The Cell will be headed by Director General Operations NAB Headquarters Zahir Shah and other members of the cell will be Director Monitoring Zafar Iqbal, Additional Director/Desk Officer Mufti Abdul Haq, Banking Expert Jehanzeb Fareed, Banking Expert Sohail Ahmed and Senior Legal Consultant (Prosecution Division) Nasir Mehmood Mughal.

The main responsibilities of the Anti-Money laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Cell includes compliance, monitoring analysis and coordination with the National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders.