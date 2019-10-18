close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AY
Asim Yasin
October 18, 2019

NAB sets up Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating Financing of Terrorism Cell

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
October 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday established the Anti-Money laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism Cell at the NAB Headquarters.

The Cell will be headed by Director General Operations NAB Headquarters Zahir Shah and other members of the cell will be Director Monitoring Zafar Iqbal, Additional Director/Desk Officer Mufti Abdul Haq, Banking Expert Jehanzeb Fareed, Banking Expert Sohail Ahmed and Senior Legal Consultant (Prosecution Division) Nasir Mehmood Mughal.

The main responsibilities of the Anti-Money laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Cell includes compliance, monitoring analysis and coordination with the National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story