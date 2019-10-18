Seminar on medicinal importance of hemp held at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi :Speakers at an international Seminar said that hemp is an important crop that can be used for medicinal purposes. It provides a sustainable alternative to many oil-based products and can also be used to make a variety of products from building materials to clothing to medicine. They were of the view that government should give the legal permission to cultivate the hemp in Pakistan.

They stated this while addressing at an International Seminar on Medicinal Importance of Hemp at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday, with an aim to create awareness among the society on the many potential benefits of the hemp plant.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Fellow and Council Member of Pakistan Academy of Sciences was the Chief Guest while Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan Former Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mr. Andrew Hall Canadian Businessman, Dr. Mubashir Riaz Khan & Dr. Rehmat ullah Qureshi from PMAS-AAUR, Ms Helga Ahmad and Faiz Kakr along with faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Speakers further said that hemp is an environment friendly plant that grows wildly in most parts of Pakistan and can be grown as a potential energy crop in Pakistan to meet its energy requirements by producing various kinds of biofuels.

Hemp seeds contain plenty of protein, healthful fatty acids, omega3 oil and fibre. Medical hemp helps in chronic pain, muscle spasms, reducing nauseam improving appetite in HIV/AIDS, and also recommended for anorexia, arthritis, glaucoma and migraine, they added.

They further said that hemp in the construction process- from roof installation to flooring to wall constructions is a concept gradually gaining popularity in most developed and developing nations. It has fire resistance, non-toxic, natural resistance to mould, insects, fire and resistance in drowning. 1200 square feet areas of hemp absorb the carbon dioxide as a forest of 10 acres.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwar while addressing said that world is moving from chemical medicine to herbal treatment as chemical medicine also complicated the health. He stressed that there is dire need to conduct research and development in herbal medicine and organic medicine.