close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 18, 2019

Dengue on decline, claims DC

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 18, 2019

Rawalpindi :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar has said that there has been gradual decrease in dengue cases in Rawalpindi which was result of well-coordinated and comprehensive planning to combat dengue.

He was addressing a press conference wherein he elaborated dengue control measures. The Advisor Dengue control programme Dr. Wasim Akram. ADC(G) Zaheer Anwar Jappa and CEO Health Dr. Suhail Ahmed Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

He further disclosed that daily flow of Dengue patients has come to 120 only due to preventive measures and public awareness campaign. He told the media men that 12 filter clinics had been established in different areas of Rawalpindi to facilitate the people in connection with diagnostic tests and added that 19,000 people benefitted from these filter clinics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad