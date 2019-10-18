Dengue on decline, claims DC

Rawalpindi :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar has said that there has been gradual decrease in dengue cases in Rawalpindi which was result of well-coordinated and comprehensive planning to combat dengue.

He was addressing a press conference wherein he elaborated dengue control measures. The Advisor Dengue control programme Dr. Wasim Akram. ADC(G) Zaheer Anwar Jappa and CEO Health Dr. Suhail Ahmed Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

He further disclosed that daily flow of Dengue patients has come to 120 only due to preventive measures and public awareness campaign. He told the media men that 12 filter clinics had been established in different areas of Rawalpindi to facilitate the people in connection with diagnostic tests and added that 19,000 people benefitted from these filter clinics.