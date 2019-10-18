Dr Sania receives DSc from Kings College

Islamabad :Kings College, London, has conferred the prestigious Doctorate of Science Honoris Causa on Dr. Sania Nishtar on October 16 in London. Dr. Sania is a Kings alumna, and already has a PhD from Kings College.

This honour was conferred upon her for her work and contribution in global health and development. She is the only Pakistani woman with both a PhD and a D.Sc.

According to the Rt. Hon the Lord Geidt, Chairman of Kings College, London “Honorary degrees are conferred by Kings on persons of conspicuous merit and the highest distinction. Honorary Graduands have no formal duties as such, but may of course contribute to the life of the University by sharing experiences and expertise or engaging socially.”

Dr. Nishtar received her degree in person in London. Talking to the press, she said “I am deeply humbled.”