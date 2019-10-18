Forex reserves rise to $15.142bln

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $149.7 million to $15.142 billion by week ended October 11, 2019 as compared with $14.992 billion a week ago, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The reserves held by State Bank witnessed increase of $56.1 million to $7.813 billion by week ended October 11 as compared with $7.757 billion.

The reserves held by commercial banks increased by $93.6 million to $7.329 billion as compared with $7.235 billion.