Corbyn concerned Brexit deal could see ‘mega loss of rights’

LONDON: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he is “deeply concerned” about ongoing Brexit negotiations leading to a “mega loss of rights”.

Corbyn said: “What I heard from the talks which are going on leads me to be deeply concerned, that in reality there’s going to be a border in the Irish Sea, between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

“And, that the loss of the regulatory power of the European Union on consumer rights, on workers” rights and so on, will lead to a trade deal with the United States and a mega loss of rights. “This is not a deal that we can support.”

He added: “Jobs are at risk at the moment. When Nissan says it is concerned about staying in Britain, surely that’s an alarm signal that runs all through the economy.“We cannot risk jobs by this kind of crashing out, or this kind of deal that Boris Johnson seems to be countenancing at the moment in Brussels.” On removing the whip for Labour MPs tempted to vote for such a deal, Corbyn said: “I believe in the power of persuasion rather than the power of threat.

“I will ask all Labour MPs to vote along with the party, in opposing any deal which damages rights and protections, or drives us into the arms of Donald Trump.

The Labour leader added: “I believe we have managed to prevent a no-deal exit thus far, and I’m determined to continue with that position. Labour would negotiate an arrangement with the European Union for customs market access and a protection of rights, as well as protection of the Good Friday Agreement, and put that alongside remain in a public vote within six months of a Labour government being elected.”

Corbyn, who yesterday condemned the policies put forward in the Queen’s Speech this week as “a farce”, also criticised Boris Johnson for spending too much time negotiating with the EU and his own party and not enough time in Parliament.

He said: “What is also very strange is the Prime Minister is negotiating at the moment — negotiating with his own back-benches, negotiating with the DUP, negotiating with the European Union.

“The one place he’s not making a statement is in Parliament. He should be in Parliament today making a statement as to what exactly it is he’s proposing before he goes to the EU summit tomorrow.”