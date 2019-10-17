Kashmir dispute settlement: British MPs urge world to put diplomatic pressure on India

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and various members of the British Parliament have called upon the international community and peace-loving nations to put diplomatic pressure on India to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

They were speaking at a conference on Kashmir, which was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) at the House of Commons in Wilson Room Portcullis House on Tuesday evening. The event was attended by members British Parliament, lords, councillors, British Pakistanis and Kashmiris and media persons.

Zakaria apprised the participants of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the continued massive human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He called upon the international community and peace-loving nations to play their vital role in ending the sufferings of oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir and provide them justice against the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the held valley.

He also called upon them to put pressure on India to stop massive violations of human rights and bring an end to the lockdown and curfew in order to restore fundamental human rights in the held valley as well as implementing UNSC resolutions on Kashmir so as to allow Kashmiris to decide their future destiny.

The high commissioner informed the participants that Indian fascist and Hindutwa Modi-led regime has let loose the reign of terror on defenceless Kashmiris, while arrests, killings and forced disappearances of Kashmiris, particularly the youth, have become the order of the day.

He hoped the UK parliamentarians would play their due role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop human rights abuses in held territory, restore Kashmiris’ fundamental rights and implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, besides providing justice to the victims of Indian atrocities and holding the perpetrators accountable.

He thanked the members of British Parliament for their solidarity and support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir for their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian subjugation.

Lord Qurban Hussain, Jack Breton MP, Jonathan Lord MP, Naz Shah MP and Chairman JKSDMI Raja Najabat Hussain also spoke on the occasion. They expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir. They called upon the international community and peace-loving nations, including the UK government, to take notice of massive human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir and put diplomatic pressure on India to stop crimes against humanity and implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and allow Kashmiri people to decide their future destiny through a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

They reiterated their commitment to work together to address the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir as well as for peace and prosperity in the region.