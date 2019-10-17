Seminar on Pak-China cooperation on J&K issue

PESHAWAR: China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, organised a seminar on “Pakistan-China Cooperation on Contemporary Developments in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir” at the conference hall of the Centre.

Scholars from different cities of Pakistan delivered their presentations on the occasion.

Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, director China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, shed light on the goals of the Centre and explained the objectives of the seminar. He said the event aimed at objectively analysing the approaches of the two countries in comparative perspective to the issue of Kashmir, particularly the recent developments in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Dr ZahidAnwar said that both China and Pakistan opposed India’s unilateral action of August 5 regarding Jammu and Kashmir. “This unilateral change of status quo is unacceptable to both China and Pakistan,” he added.

He said India is turning attention of its public away from real issues like economic decline and Hindu extremism by depicting Pakistan as a threat to Indian interests. “The Muslims in India are living in a constant state of fear and persecution under Modi`sgovernment,” he maintained.

Dr TalatShabir, director China-Pakistan Study Centre, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad said that China-Pakistan relations were based on solid foundation and many CPEC projects are being executed for the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country in the region. Indian government’s unilateral abrogation of article 370 has threatened regional peace but it will not be able to extinguish the freedom struggle in Jammu and Kashmir. The fight against Indian occupation despite the state terrorism will continue,” he added. Other speakers included Prof Dr Fakharul Islam, director, Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Husain ShaheedSohrawordy, director, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies at the university, and ZaminAwan from NUST Islamabad.