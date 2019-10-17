close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

‘Resolving expats’ issues priority’

Lahore

LAHORE:Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission) Capt (R) Aijaz Ahmad Jaffar said that Overseas Pakistanis are backbone to the economy of this country and early resolution of their problems is among the top priorities of the government.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Multan Division via video link in Civil Secretariat Wednesday.

Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari also briefed the Administrative Secretary, OPC in detail about the resolved, referred and pending complaints of Multan Division. He shared their ongoing process and latest statistics showing progress of the complaints. Out of 675 complaints, total number of complaints resolved from four districts i.e. Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari was 391. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab directed the Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers and all officers concerned to ensure their presence in the meetings of DOPCs as well as ensure expeditious disposal of pending complaints at the earliest.

