October 17, 2019

Anti-smog measures

National

 
FAISALABAD: Divisional commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti Wednesday ordered effective anti-smog measures to avoid its hazardous effects. Presiding over a meeting to review the departmental preparedness regarding anti-smog actions, the commissioner stressed the need of making all-out efforts to avoid smog by following the preventive and precautionary measures. He directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to supervise the implementation of anti-smog steps in their respective districts and launch public awareness drives to sensitize citizens to the threat.

