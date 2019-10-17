close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Rain, thunderstorm likely today in Islamabad

National

October 17, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm weather expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours. Hail storm also expected at a few places during the period, the MET office reported. Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

However rain and thunderstorm occurred in Rawalakot, Kashmir 08.Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country; westerly wave was likely to affect upper and central parts of the country during Thursday and Friday.

