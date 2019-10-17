Sky News to launch ‘Brexit-free’ TV channel

LONDON: A British broadcaster will on Wednesday launch a new "pop-up channel" dedicated to Brexit-free coverage, in a bid to attract viewers tired of hearing about the divisive issue.

Sky News Brexit-Free, which will go live at 1600 GMT (5:00 pm local time), has been set up after surveys showed Britons are avoiding the news due to fatigue with the arguments over Britain’s fractious withdrawal from the EU. It will air for five hours from the same time every workday.

The broadcaster’s main free-to-air news channel will continue to cover Brexit, with negotiations ongoing before the country’s planned October 31 departure date from the European Union.

"Sky News Brexit-Free is a bold approach but listening to public opinion over the past weeks and months, it’s something we know our viewers will find valuable, John Ryley, the head of Sky News, said. "The new channel simply gives people the option to take a break from Brexit, apply a filter to their headlines and hear about issues away from Westminster and Brussels."