Wed Oct 16, 2019
Khalid Iqbal
October 16, 2019

Hanif Abbasi compensation case against PM Imran dismissed

Khalid Iqbal
October 16, 2019

RAWALPINDI: An additional district and sessions judge (ASJ) Rawalpindi Malik Shafiq Ahmed on Tuesday dismissed PML-N Hanif Abbasi compensation case of Rs10 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The court accepted application of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding dismissal of this case in this regard.

The court remarked that PML-N Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has faced imprisonment in ephedrine case. His compensation case against Imran Khan is baseless therefore dismissed.

In 2016, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi had filed a compensation case of Rs10 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his petition, Abbasi told the court that Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan filed an application in the court and prayed to dismiss compensation case of Hanif Abbasi against him. He said that Hanif Abbasi filed a baseless case against him.

