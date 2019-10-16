Rural women extravaganza at Lok Virsa

Rawalpindi :A three-day extravaganza of International Rural Women Day organised by PODA-Pakistan has begun at Lok Virsa Shakarparian from Tuesday. Working women from all over the country are participating in the colourful events. Village women populace engaged in different segments showcased their handmade articles depicting indigence cultural heritage of the diversified rural areas of Pakistan. Parliamentarians, Diplomats, Prominent personalities from different walks of life, representatives of Non-Governmental Organizations and reputed women entrepreneurships office bearers attended the inaugural ceremony. Addressing on the occasion diplomats said that rural women had great potential for socio uplift of their respective areas and they even in living far flanged remote areas playing tremendous role in rural development. They were of the view that it is need of the hour that women should be given due consideration to excel in all spheres of life.

Giving opening remarks Zareena Salamat Chairperson PODA-Pakistan presented a brief account of the achievements of PODA-Pakistan. On this occasion Women Conference was dedicated to the women of Occupied Kashmir and their struggle for freedom. It was demanded that Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance to the whims of Kashmir people and in accordance with the resolutions of UN Security Council.