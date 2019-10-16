Five Pak players reach ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis quarters

KARACHI: Five Pakistani players reached the quarter-finals of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the second round of boys’ singles, sixth seed Shoaib Khan of Pakistan thrashed Kim Dong Hwan from Korea 6-0, 6-4. Fifth seed Nouman Aftab of Pakistan won against unseeded Giri Aryan from Nepal 7-5, 6-2.

Seventh seed Saqib Hayat of Pakistan defeated unseeded Sami Zeb Khan of Pakistan 6-4, 6-3. Eighth seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan beat unseeded Lu Chen Yu of Taipei 6-4, 6-1. Second seed Huzaifa Abdur Rehman of Pakistan thrashed Erkin Tootoonchi of Iran 6-1, 6-0.

Top seed Webb Daniel from Britain beat Lai Yu-Shun from Taipei 6-4, 6-2. Unseeded Kang Gunuk from Korea stunned fourth seed Luca Emmanuel Knese from Germany 6-0, 7-6(4). Third seed Kim Min-Joon from Korea smashed unseeded Ahmed Nael Qureshi of Pakistan 6-0, 6-0.

In the quarter-finals of boys’ doubles category, top seed Pakistani pair of Shoaib and Huzaifa thrashed the unseeded Chinese Taipei duo of Yu-Shun Lai and Chen Yu-Lu 6-1, 6-3. The third seed Pakistani duo of Saqib and Nauman won against unseeded Pakistani duo of Ahmed Kamil and Subhan Bin Salik 7-6(1), 6-4.

Top seed pair of Luca Emmanuel from Germany and Daniel Webb from Britain overpowered Sami of Pakistan and Erkin 7-5, 7-6(3). Fourth seed Korean pair of Gunuk Kang and Min-Joon Kim defeated Zalan Khan of Pakistan and Dong Hwan Kim of Korea 6-3, 6-3.