Two injured in Shah Latif Town

Two men were wounded in a firing incident that took place in Lashari Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif Town police station.

They were taken to the JPMC where they were identified as Shujat, 40, and Majid, 25. The men were said to be drug addicts and their companions, Liaquat and Ghaus, shot and injured them over a drug dispute.