Policeman martyred in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least one policeman was martyred and 10 others were injured as a result of an explosion at the city’s Double Road on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

According to the police, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle parked on the roadside, which went off when a police mobile was passing through the area.

The blast left a policeman dead and caused injuries to 10 others, including policemen. Numerous vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were also damaged due to the intensity of the explosion. The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency was declared. Police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site and launched an investigation into the incident.