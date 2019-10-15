Man held over raping step-daughter

SIALKOT: A man was arrested on charges of raping his step-daughter on Monday. According to police, Amir Islam had been sexually assaulting his step-daughter ‘Z’ for some time at his house on Aimanabad Road in the limits of Nekapura police. Amir’s nephew Zeshan Malik also raped the girl and impregnated her. As a result, ‘Z’ gave birth to a child. Police on the report of Amjad Ali, the maternal uncle of the girl, registered a case against Amir Islam and Zeshan and arrested Amir. Zeshan, however, managed to escape the police arrest along with the girl and the child. Reportedly, ‘Z’ was born out of her mother Sajida’s first marriage in 2001 that ended in divorce in 2006. In 2009, Sajida contracted second marriage with accused Amir and since then ‘Z’ was living with them. She died on June 9, 2019.