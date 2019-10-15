Police form team to arrest official’s killers

MANSEHRA: The police have constituted a team to probe the killing of district education officer of Kolai-Palas as Hazara University students staged a rally to protest the murder.

“The DIG Hazara has constituted an investigation team headed by a deputy superintendent of police to unearth the motives behind the murder of the official and arrest the culprits,” Iftikhar Khan, the district police officer Kolai-Palas, told reporters on Monday.

He said that DIG MazarulHaqKakakhel wanted the team led by DSP Ashiq Khan to arrest killers of Nawab Ali, a resident of Chakesar area of the Shangla district.

“We are interrogating several suspects in the case,” he added.The body of Nawab Ali was found at his residence adjacent to his office on Saturday.According to the post-mortem report, the slain official had received two bullets in his body.

Also in the day, the students of Hazara University took out a rally, demanding the arrest of culprits behind the killing of the district education officer.“If the police failed to arrest those involved in his murder, we would launch a series of protests,” said a student.Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash also asked DIG Hazara to arrest the killers.