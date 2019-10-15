Largest flag of Kashmir to be exhibited at million march

Islamabad:The activists of Kashmir Liberation Council headed by Mohammad Abdullah Gul along with Kashmir Youth Alliance would exhibit the biggest flag of Kashmir from D-Chowk to Kutcheri Metro Bus Station, Islamabad, on October 20, 2019 in order to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims.

The decision to this effect was announced at an urgent meeting of Kashmir Liberation Council chaired by its chief Mohammad Abdullah Gul.

The meeting was told that Kashmir Youth Council and Kashmir Youth Alliance would take up a million march from D-Chowk on October 20 of the current month which would also be large number of civil society, traders, social activists, youth and leaders of Kashmir. The rally would comprise five stages and the first would belong to women, second would consist of chambers members and labour unions, third would comprise of Kashmir Youth Alliance leaders and Pakistani Youth. Similarly leaders of religious and political parties would participate while the fifth stage would consist of teachers, professors and students of different colleges and universities as well as schools.

The rally to be taken from D-Chowk, Centaurus would march towards Kutcheri, Islamabad. The leaders of KYC including Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Dr Mujahid of Kashmir Youth Alliance and Arslan Sadiq would address the rally among others.