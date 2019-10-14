Steps to check suicide incidents stressed

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar has said: “Our religious teachings do not allow us to end our life and treatment of mental illness should also focus on discouraging suicide incidents in society.”

He said measures should be adopted to check suicide incidents. He expressed these views at an awareness walk and educational programme held here at Lahore General Hospital under Mental & Psychiatric Department. Associate Professor of Mental & Psychiatric Health Department of Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi was the chief guest while Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, professors, senior doctors and nursing & paramedical staff were present.

Dr Altaf Qadir Khan in his speech said unfortunately the trend of suicide is increasing. He said easy access to dangerous chemicals and pesticides is another factor for suicide which could be reduced.

Chief guest Prof Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi stressed the need for adopting those methods which could help reduce suicide chances and provide an opportunity to live a healthy live. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar said young generation should be educated properly and given mental support to avoid such steps.

PGMI principal stressed the doctors to play their positive role in this regard and provide all out medical assistance to people. Participants of the awareness walk were carrying placards having slogans on mental and psychiatric health while pamphlets were also distributed on this occasion.