Proclaimed offender held

GUJRANWALA: The FIA on Sunday arrested a most wanted red book entry holder proclaimed offender from Gujrat on Sunday. The FIA team raided and arrested accused Malik Faisal Ejaz, a resident of Shadman Colony, Double Road Gujrat. The accused was wanted in dozens of cases for alleged involvement in illegal human trafficking to Greece and other countries.
