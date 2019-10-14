close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

Proclaimed offender held

Top Story

 
October 14, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The FIA on Sunday arrested a most wanted red book entry holder proclaimed offender from Gujrat on Sunday. The FIA team raided and arrested accused Malik Faisal Ejaz, a resident of Shadman Colony, Double Road Gujrat. The accused was wanted in dozens of cases for alleged involvement in illegal human trafficking to Greece and other countries.

