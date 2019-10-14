ITF Tennis C’ship second leg from today

KARACHI: The second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships starts on Monday (today) at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the boys event, 27 players have signed in whereas one player received wildcard entry. According to the draws, Daniel Webb from Britain, ranked 422nd, is top Seed in the boys’ event. Pakistan’s Huzafia Abdul Rehman, ranked 612nd, is second seed.

Kim Min Joon from Korea is third seed, and Knese Luca Emanuel from Germany fourth. Nouman Aftab, Shoaib Khan, Saqib Hayat, and Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan are fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds, respectively.