Pakistan beat Colombia in Socca World Cup warm-up game

KARACHI: Team Pakistan recorded a 2-1 win against Colombia in their Socca World Cup warm-up game in Crete, Greece on Sunday.

According to the information made available here, Gohar Zaman and Mohammad Waheed scored one goal each to give Pakistan an important victory before they begin their campaign on October 14 against Slovenia. Waheed was declared the Man of the Match.

Coach Kevin Reeves expressed his satisfaction over the team’s performance and hoped that they would put up the same show in their group matches. Reeves has named Karim Kerai as captain of the team. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘H’ with Slovenia, Germany, Hungary and Romania.

After the first match, Pakistan will take on Romania on October 15. They will then clash with a strong Germany team, which won the inaugural edition last year in Portugal, on October 16. In their last group match, Pakistan will face Hungary on October 17.

The semi-finals, third-place play-off and the summit clash will be played on October 20. The closing ceremony will also be held on the same day.

Leisure Leagues COO Ishaq Shah said that the warm-up game victory was very important for the team as it had boosted their confidence. “This warm-up victory will prove to be very important for our Socca World Cup campaign. It has given great confidence to our players. I am very hopeful that the boys will repeat their impressive performance in the matches to come,” he said.