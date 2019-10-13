Five illegal gateway exchanges unearthed in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The FIA and PTA authorities Saturday unearthed five illegal gateway exchanges here.

On a tip-off, the teams of PTA and FIA raided and seized five illegal gateway exchanges in different areas.

The teams recovered a TP link router, two laptops and other devices and arrested one accused from Satellite Town, Gujranwala.

THREE ACCUSED HELD: Dhulley police Saturday arrested three accused involved in sexually abusing a child from Mohallah Islampura.

Accused Mubashir, Asim and Siddique abused child Waqas the other day. On a tip-off, the police arrested the accused.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a collision between two motorcycles at Ahmednagar, Gujranwala on Saturday. Iftikhar was traveling on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The other motorcyclist Mohsin received injuries and was rushed to hospital.

HUMAN TRAFFICKERS REMANDED: A local court remanded eight human traffickers into FIA custody for two days. FIA authorities produced accused Qudratullah and others before the judicial magistrate and the judge issued two days physical remand of the accused. The accused were arrested by FIA for their involvement in human trafficking.