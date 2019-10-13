Better ties

We need to improve our relations with Iran. PM Imran Khan is the only hope in this case. The previous governments did not take this issue seriously. We must learn one thing: in international politics our friends and enemies change with time but our neighbours remain constant. It’s imperative that we make our relations better with Iran. PM Imran Khan has decided to visit Iran. This looks like a positive a step. Talks with Iran are in the national interest of Pakistan. Trade with Iran is very important.

We need Iran’s support in the Kashmir dispute as well. One positive sign is that Pakistan has won the trust of China. China can use its influence to reduce tensions in the Middle East. Pakistan is always affected whenever the situation is tense between KSA and Iran. The question is: are we in a situation of becoming a mediator? Will Iran trust us?

Engr Omar Shahkar

Islamabad