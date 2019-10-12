close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2019

PHC restrains UoP from promoting officers

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday restrained the University of Peshawar (UoP) from promotion and appointment of administrative officers from BPS 18 to 19 and others till a final decision in the case.

A division bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Abdul Shakoor stayed the promotion decision of UoP syndicate. It restrained the respondents from a final decision on promotion and appointments of the administrative officers till the next order of the court. The court issued a notice and sought reply from the respondents, including vice-chancellor, registrar of the UoP, selection board and Syndicate of the university in the writ petition. The petition was filed by 13 assistant librarians of UoP, Dr Abdul Haseeb and others through their lawyer Muhammad Ijaz Khan Safi.

The lawyer submitted that the petitioners had more than the required experience to their credit in BPS 17 which is essential for their promotion from BPS 17 and BPS 18. He stated the petitioners were administrative officers within the meaning of administrative officers, appointment, promotion, and pay scale statue 2016. On September 7, this year he stated that registrar of the university made an internal advertisement for promotion of vacant posts to grade 18, 19 and 20 with corresponding of prerequisite qualification and experience.

