CM says reforms top priority of govt

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the government will do everything to benefit the people, including institutional reforms and establishment of peace and social harmony.

He termed the planned Azadi March of JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and ongoing strike of doctors against reforms in the health sector as completely baseless, said a handout. “If any group has grievances that need to be addressed, they should sit with the government and discuss it. However, the government will not allow anyone to take law into their own hands,” he said while addressing a seminar at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Havelian and oath-taking ceremony of Abbottabad Press Club during his day-long visit to Abbottabad district on Friday.

He said that Pakistan was currently facing serious challenges both internally and externally due to the Kashmir issue and internal economic situation but people should rest assured because Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted these challenges and will handle them. He said despite the difficult financial situation, the government would accomplish the financial requirements of universities and institutions for higher education because it is a need of the young generation.

He announced a grant of Rs14,00 million for Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Rs8 million for Abbottabad Press Club along with Rs2 million for Abbottabad Union of Journalists. The chief minister announced Media Colony for Abbottabad Press Club members and provision of Astro Turf for hockey ground with the cooperation of federal government.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Minister for Food Qalandar Lohdi, MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Uzma Khan Jadoon, MPAs Muhammad Nazir Abbasi, Momina Basit, PTI general secretary Ali Asghar Khan, other local leadership, Hazara Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam, Regional Police Officer Dr Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, the university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujdidur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq, representatives of DICE, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, traders and a large number of students throughout the province attended the ceremonies.

The chief minister, while addressing the ceremonies, said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was playing politics in the name of Islam and freedom.

About the strike of the doctors and medical staff in the province, he made it clear that the reforms introduced by the government in the health sector were aimed at improving the healthcare services in the public run hospitals.

“There is no privatization plan. Doctors are government’s employees and they will still remain government employees,” he said.