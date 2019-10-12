Three officers transferred, posted as DPOs

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, has transferred and posted four officers, including SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, on Friday. Ismailur Rehman has been transferred and posted as Nankana Sahib DPO while Faisal Shahzad has been asked to report to the Central Police Office. Sahibzada Bilal Umar, awaiting posting, has been posted as Pakpattan DPO while AIG Complaints, CPO, Zahid Nawaz has been posted as Kasur DPO.