close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Three officers transferred, posted as DPOs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, has transferred and posted four officers, including SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, on Friday. Ismailur Rehman has been transferred and posted as Nankana Sahib DPO while Faisal Shahzad has been asked to report to the Central Police Office. Sahibzada Bilal Umar, awaiting posting, has been posted as Pakpattan DPO while AIG Complaints, CPO, Zahid Nawaz has been posted as Kasur DPO.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore