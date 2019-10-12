No compromise on accountability, merit: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that anti-state elements wanted to plunge country into instability but there will be no compromise on accountability, transparency and merit.

Punjab governor expressed these views in meeting with delegation of National Defence University’s national security workshop led by Major General Asif Ali, Al-Khidmat Foundation Award distribution ceremony and interaction with media persons.

“We will eradicate the menace of corruption from the country” he reaffirmed. The government and the armed forces are on the same page for country’s defence, development and progress. Armed forces have written new history through success against war on terror. To drag country out of crises all the sectors of society and government will have to work together as one. Punjab Development Network (PDN) comprising 50 NGOs has started working rapidly to provide clean drinking water, quality education and improved health facilities.

Earlier, addressing the National security workshop of National Defence University (NDU), the governor paid his reverence to the members of armed forces and said that armed forces always stand in the front lines with the government whenever hard times come upon the nation, including earthquake. The way it provides its services in the time of crises, has no example in the world and whole nation is proud of Pakistan Army, he added. He said that country was facing a lot of challenges and economic crises and fight against it was to be done collectively and by every segment of the society. The governor showed contentment on the progress of government and said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the government had taken initiatives to end corruption, inflation and unemployment. “All the promises made to the nation, will be delivered on and we will not disappoint nation” said Sarwar. Addressing the award ceremony of Al-Khidmat Foundation, the governor said there is no service higher than the service of humanity and I believe those who have the will to serve the people should join politics in large. Those who aim to serve the nation instead of making money should come into politics and those who looted Pakistan through politics will never be forgiven by history and nation.

He appreciated the welfare work done by Al-Khidmat Foundation in the sector of clean drinking water, promotion of education and for underprivileged families and assured his support to the Foundation. Governor’s wife: Punjab Governor’s wife Mrs Perveen Sarwar visited the tomb of Nur Jahan and planted more than 200 plants along with school children.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Mrs Perveen Sarwar said that not only in Lahore, trees were being planted in the whole province with help of women and school children under PM Imran Khan's "Clean and Green Pakistan" campaign. It is our collective responsibility to make our country clean and green, she said. Along with students of KPSI School, she reached the tomb of Nur Jahan and planted different saplings in the garden around the tomb.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Perveen Sarwar said the pace with which climate change was occurring in the world, including Pakistan, it was imperative for every Pakistani to take part in tree plantation under these circumstances.

We can combat effects of climate change through tree plantation. The passion which I observed in school children for plantation is plausible, she concluded.