Police to prevent child kidnapping, abuse: IG

LAHORE :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said Punjab police are working with a commitment to prevent the incidents of child kidnapping and abuses.

He said, after the cases of Chunnia,Toba Tek Singh, police had safely recovered the children who were kidnapped for ransom of Rs5 million and also rescued a child who was thrown away into the sugarcane fields after the murderer perceived him dead. It was made possible after continuous search operation of nine hours, he added.

Besides police, the parents, teachers, religious scholars and civil society should also play an active role in controlling child related cases, the IG said during a meeting with the people from Toba Tek Singh whose children were recovered by police teams from callous kidnappers.

The parents of the children specially thanked the Toba Tek Singh DPO and circle officers and officials and said that Punjab police had won their hearts by recovering their children. While directing the officers concerned, the IG said the police officers and officials who ensured safe recovery of the children were the pride of the department.

The IG also distributed commendatory letters and prizes among the police officers and officials who were recovered three children; Aroosha, Abdul Hannan and Hasan, in two different incidents. The prizes were distributed among Toba Tek Singh DPO Waqar Qureshi, Kamalia DSP Nasir Nawaz, Inspector Muhammad Akhtar Saeed, Inspector Faryad Ahmad, SI Uns Rasheed, SI Fazal Abbas, SI Abdul Ghaffar, SI Khalid Jameel, Lady ASI Nasreen Kausar, IT Incharge Sana Ullah Hafeez, Toba DSP Naeem Azeez Sindhu, Inspector Muhammad Mumtaz, Inspector Ghulam Shabbir, SI Ghulam Abbas, ASI Muhammad Atta Ullah, Head Constable Muhammad Imran, Head Constable Waqar Ahmad and Constable Muhammad Ashraf. DIG listens to complainants: Deputy Inspector General of Police Lahore Ashfaq Khan held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of the citizens.

The citizens raised various issues, on which, the DIG Operations Lahore issued orders to the police officers concerned for the redress of their genuine grievances.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said the aim of holding the open courts was to ensure direct access of the complainants to the senior police officers so that citizens could more openly and confidently express their grievances. He said that problems of the complainants would be solved on a priority basis and provision of justice would be ensured to them without any discrimination.