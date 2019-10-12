Nawaz, Zardari want to use Fazl: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said the JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March will go in vain. Maulana’s boat will sink and he will achieve nothing through his march, the minister said while addressing a presser here Friday.

The minister said he had been unmasking Fazl’s hypocrisy for last many years. Chohan said former president Asif Ali Zardari and deposed prime minster Nawaz Sharif were facing corruption charges and they wanted to use Fazl for their interests. Replying to a query, the minister ruled out the impression of any need to stop Maulana from marching towards Islamabad. He said mosques and religious seminaries are fort of Islam. Parents send their children to the seminaries to educate them, not for the personal interests of Fazlur Rehman, he concluded.