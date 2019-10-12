CITY PULSE: Love Letters

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Nazia Ejaz’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Letters’ until October 17. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Karachinama

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ from October 12 to October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Bachpan Ke Rung

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the play Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila at 6pm on October 12 and at 4pm and 6pm on October 13. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

The Confession

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘The Confession’ at 6:30pm on October 15. In this film, a war veteran is interrogated and tortured to give a false confession of his supposed crimes against the state. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Je vois donc je suis

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting award-winning photojournalist Sara Caron’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Je vois donc je suis’ (I see; therefore, I am) until October 15. Call 021-35373582 for more information.